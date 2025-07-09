News

IFP reclaims Nongoma after mayor and speaker removed in no-confidence vote

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 09 July 2025 - 12:14
Mbekezeli Zondo of the IFP has been sworn in as the new mayor of Nongoma, replacing Mshangane Ndabandaba who was removed in a vote of no-confidence.
Mbekezeli Zondo of the IFP has been sworn in as the new mayor of Nongoma, replacing Mshangane Ndabandaba who was removed in a vote of no-confidence.
Image: SUPPLIED

The IFP has claimed victory in its former stronghold of Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal after mayor Mshangane Ndabandaba and speaker Babongile Sithole were removed in a vote of no-confidence.

The sitting to remove the two was held on Monday afternoon.

The IFP’s Mbekezeli Zondo was then elected as the new mayor, with Sinethemba Mbongwa elected speaker.

The EFF's Mthokozisi Luvuno was voted deputy mayor, a position made vacant after the previous incumbent Sabelo Nkosi was fired. 

Ndabandaba of the NFP and Sithole of the ANC are out on bail over fraud and corruption charges, with Nkosi. They are accused of accepting kickbacks from a businessman who received council tenders.

Sithole has threatened to go to court to challenge her removal. She said acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni had no right to convene the sitting where she was removed.

Sithole has been accused by the IFP and the EFF of refusing to convene the sitting to hear the motion of no-confidence.

The EFF said the party could no longer tolerate the NFP and ANC’s decision to keep the corruption-tainted mayor and speaker in office whereas it acted against its own deputy mayor.

Provincial chair Mongezi Twala said his party had warned its partners if they did not remove them, the EFF would support their removal through a motion of no-confidence.

“We cannot keep corruption-accused in office, that is a betrayal of the voters,” he said.

TimesLIVE

IFP welcomes arrest of two suspect after MP's murder

The IFP has welcomed the arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was shot dead at Buyafuthi Hostel ...
News
1 month ago

Scuffle at Nongoma municipality after axed official turns up for work

Pandemonium broke out at the troubled Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday when the fired municipal manager arrived at work ...
News
3 months ago

Police investigate death threats against Nongoma acting municipal manager

The acting municipal manager at the trouble-torn Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal received two telephonic death threats last week.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer