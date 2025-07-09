Gigaba loses bid to block ex-wife's TV interview

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s urgent bid to block his ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma’s TV interview about their failed marriage, allegations of infidelity and pornography has been struck from the roll.
MultiChoice attorney Dario Milo told Sowetan on Wednesday that the matter was thrown out due to a lack of urgency.
“Accumulative costs were awarded against Mr Gigaba. This means that the broadcast can go ahead because he was unable to stop it,” Milo said.
In court papers, Gigaba had said his ex-wife’s interview on the show will “taint my good name and dignity that I have been rebuilding from the past years after [divorce]”.
However, MultiChoice hit back, saying Mngoma will not be sharing fresh issues as the allegations were already in the public domain.
MultiChoice executive head of legal for general entertainment, Brandon Vermeulen, said Mngoma had a right to speak about her marriage with Gigaba.
He said her comments on Showmax’s Untied were her personal experiences.
“It is not unlawful, unfair, or unreasonable for MultiChoice to stream the show on which Ms Mngoma speaks about her marriage,” he said.
