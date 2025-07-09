He also said the allegations made by Mkhwanazi on their boss were unprecedented, concerning and required immediate intervention.
"Provincial commissioners have [can be] proactive to brief the media and he did indicate that he is going to brief the media, and one does not have a problem if he talks about it because he is operating within KZN, which is his stream," Masemola said.
During a briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi said a political killings task team which was doing a "sterling" job was disbanded as a result of the influence of Brown Mogotsi and controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who was awarded a R360m police contract in 2024.
Speaking on these allegations, Masemola said: "Let me be unequivocal... the current state of affairs is unprecedented, concerning, unfortunate and requires un-compromised intervention to restore public trust and stability in the organisation.
"We acknowledge and fully welcome the commitment made by his excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to elevate and prioritise this matter on his return from international travel," he said.
On Wednesday morning, Mchunu issued a statement denying any ties with Matlala. He said he had “never spoken to him, or ever requested or received anything from him”.
The minister had previously denied knowing Magotsi [Brown] in parliament, but has since changed his tune.
“Whilst the minister knows and has met Mr Brown Mogotsi, he is just a comrade and not an associate of the minister. The minister has never requested or received anything from him,” said Vusimuzi 'Cat' Mchunu's spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.
Gen Masemola tells why Mkhwanazi security was beefed up
Image: Freddy Mavunda
