Officials discovered crystal meth and cellphones at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria on Tuesday evening.
Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is leading a surprise raid at the prison.
The department of correctional services previously said that the raids are part of a broader, uncompromising campaign to rid correctional centres of contraband and eliminate criminal networks from within.
It said that while removing illegal items is the key focus, equal attention is being given to preventing their entry in the first place.
On Sunday, the department led a raid at Baviaanspoort correctional centre after intelligence indicated that a group of inmates had phones and were actively scamming members of the public.
Thobakgale led a specialised team and the raid resulted in the confiscation of several phones and other contraband items.
According to the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, investigations revealed that inmates had created sophisticated hideout spots within their cells to conceal the devices.
“What is more alarming is that these illicit activities were carried out in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about lapses in vigilance and continuous monitoring by officials. This glaring security breach has prompted the national commissioner to demand a full report from the centre's management, explaining how such activities could have occurred on their watch,” Nxumalo said.
He said as part of the immediate corrective action, all identified inmates involved in the scams have been transferred to the maximum-security unit (C-max) at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Forensic analysis will be conducted on the confiscated mobile phones to trace the extent of the scam and assist in any further legal processes.
Crystal meth and cellphones found in raid at Kgosi Mampuru Prison
Image: Lefty Shivambu
