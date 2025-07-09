News

Cape Hawks boss named as acting crime intelligence commissioner

By TimesLIVE - 09 July 2025 - 14:01
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.
Image: Supplied

Veteran police officer Maj-Gen Solomon Makgato, head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations in the Western Cape, has been seconded to crime intelligence as acting divisional commissioner.

This follows the arrest of Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and six others for alleged corruption.

National police boss Gen Fannie Masemola, making the announcement on Wednesday, said the seven senior officers have been temporarily transferred within the organisation pending more information.

“Crime intelligence remains a cornerstone of the SA Police Service (SAPS), essential for proactively identifying criminal networks, preventing organised crime and guiding resource allocation to safeguard national security. Its effectiveness directly impacts the SAPS' ability to combat escalating crime threats.

“Maj-Gen Makgato brings to the position a wealth of experience and knowledge in the intelligence and detective space with 36 years service in the two environments.

“We trust his leadership will enhance efficiency and maintain stability with crime intelligence.”

