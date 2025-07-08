VW, Toyota, Volvo recall thousands of defective vehicles

Toyota SA also informed the NCC that they are recalling a total of 6,662 Hino 500 SKD series and 77 Hino 500 CBU series. The vehicles were made available from 11 May 2017 to 14 December 2023, and from 31 May 2018 to 25 December 2024, respectively.
According to the supplier, an incorrect cage bolt spanner was supplied in the Hino 500 SKD vehicles, while the Hino 500 CBU came without the cage bolt spanner. Although the parking brake will continue to operate during a vehicle failure, it will not be possible to release the parking brake as the tool is incorrect and is not supplied.
Ntaba said the commission also received a recall notification from Volvo for its 26 XC90 plug-in hybrid cars for 2025 and 2026. "The braking functionality may be temporarily disabled while using 'B' mode [in plug-in hybrid cars] or One Pedal Drive [in pure electric cars], after coasting downhill for a period. This could lead to a collision with potentially serious safety consequences for occupants of the vehicle and others." .
She said the NCC had noted the recent rise of recalls of motor vehicles or related components and is engaging affected suppliers to determine the required steps to address this. "In the meantime, consumers with affected vehicles are urged to urgently book their vehicles with their nearest approved dealerships for a thorough vehicle check, at no cost”, said acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
