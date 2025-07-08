The Quick Interview | Don’t let the glamour kill you, risking your health for beauty

Sowetan: What are some practical steps that beauty professionals and their clients can take to reduce their exposure to harmful chemical?
Fourie: Beauty professionals should wear appropriate PPE, such as masks, when mixing chemicals (especially powdered chemicals); if doing nails, staff should wear nitrile (non-latex) gloves. The products used must be of good quality and contain the least toxic constituents.
Sowetan: Are there specific products or ingredients that should be avoided altogether?
Fourie: Yes, but this depends on the individual. Certain products or ingredients should be completely avoided by people who are allergic or sensitive to them. For example, PPD (p-phenylenediamine), commonly found in permanent hair dyes (and some tattoos), is a known allergen.
Individuals with a PPD allergy should avoid it entirely, though PPD-free alternative dyes are available. Similarly, methacrylate, found in some nail products, can cause allergic reactions, particularly in nail technicians. In severe cases this may even force a career change if the allergy becomes unmanageable.
Beyond allergens, many substances used in the beauty industry such as bleaches, relaxers and wet work agents can cause skin irritation or respiratory symptoms due to overexposure. Therefore, workers must receive proper training on safe handling practices and how to minimise exposure risks.
The National Commission for Occupational Safety and Health has warned that hairdressers and nail technicians, as well as their clients, face alarming health risks due to chemical exposure.
Recently, a Gauteng woman nearly lost her sight after her cornea was damaged, allegedly by glue, while at a beauty salon for lash extensions. Anna Fourie, senior medical scientist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, says behind the glamour of SA’s thriving beauty industry lies a hidden health crisis posing serious risks to skin and respiratory health.
Sowetan: How serious is the issue of occupational allergies in the beauty industry in SA today?
Fourie: Unfortunately, there is no local data but hairdressers are almost two times more likely to develop asthma than non-hairdressers.
Sowetan: What types of allergies or health conditions are most commonly seen in professionals working in salons?
Fourie: Contact dermatitis (skin rash) caused by irritating chemicals and respiratory symptoms such as rhinitis and asthma can also result from these exposures. Other common health issues include musculoskeletal disorderss.
Sowetan: Would you say there is an increase in cases related to cosmetic chemicals ?
Fourie: As there is no local data, this is difficult to say, but we are seeing more clients whom we need to test for allergy to hairdressing and methacrylate nail chemicals..
Sowetan: What signs should clients look out for that might indicate a salon is not following safe chemical practices?
Fourie: The salons should be clean, with no chemicals left lying around if unused; chemical mixing areas should be separate from the client area and staff mixing the chemicals should wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). The salon should preferably be well-ventilated to dissipate fumes. (open windows and a door)
Image: Supplied
