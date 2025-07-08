OPINION | Protecting our environment while creating opportunities

SA continues to face a host of interconnected socioeconomic and environmental challenges.
These include the triple challenges of inequality, poverty, and unemployment, which are further compounded by climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.
These threats are not theoretical – they are realities already affecting our families and communities, especially the most vulnerable. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities, and our department is taking bold steps to transform policy into real, life-changing action.
Over the past 30 years, we have made great strides as a nation – expanding freedom, deepening democracy and building a better life for millions. Yet we also face persistent challenges: inequality, unemployment, social divisions and a growing disconnect between citizens and institution.
In this spirit, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an inclusive national dialogue – a people-led, society-wide process to reflect, reset and reimagine SA's future. The national dialogue is a chance for all South Africans, from all walks of life, to come together and help shape the next chapter of our democracy.
For the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, the national dialogue presents an opportunity to engage meaningfully with all South Africans – particularly youth, women, and persons with disabilities – about the socioeconomic opportunities available within our sector.
We believe the outcomes of this important engagement must translate into practical solutions that enable our people to contribute and benefit meaningfully from the work we do as both a department and a government.
Under the presidential flagship “Ten Million Trees Programme”, our department has set out to plant 1-million trees in one day under the rallying call, “My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today,” where every South African – from schoolchildren to corporates – is welcome to participate.
This isn’t just a symbolic act, it’s a movement for environmental justice and climate resilience. We are in the final year of this programme, and with renewed vigour, we're mobilising every corner of society to ensure we meet and exceed our target.
Our oceans offer abundant resources, but for too long, small-scale fishers have been left behind. That’s why we convened the Small-Scale Fishing Co-operatives Summit in Mthatha in May. We heard first-hand about the struggles fishers face: poor infrastructure, limited market access, and lack of support.
OPINION | Protecting our environment while creating opportunities
Planting trees, recycling e-waste powers progress towards greener SA
Image: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
SA continues to face a host of interconnected socioeconomic and environmental challenges.
These include the triple challenges of inequality, poverty, and unemployment, which are further compounded by climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.
These threats are not theoretical – they are realities already affecting our families and communities, especially the most vulnerable. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities, and our department is taking bold steps to transform policy into real, life-changing action.
Over the past 30 years, we have made great strides as a nation – expanding freedom, deepening democracy and building a better life for millions. Yet we also face persistent challenges: inequality, unemployment, social divisions and a growing disconnect between citizens and institution.
In this spirit, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an inclusive national dialogue – a people-led, society-wide process to reflect, reset and reimagine SA's future. The national dialogue is a chance for all South Africans, from all walks of life, to come together and help shape the next chapter of our democracy.
For the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, the national dialogue presents an opportunity to engage meaningfully with all South Africans – particularly youth, women, and persons with disabilities – about the socioeconomic opportunities available within our sector.
We believe the outcomes of this important engagement must translate into practical solutions that enable our people to contribute and benefit meaningfully from the work we do as both a department and a government.
Under the presidential flagship “Ten Million Trees Programme”, our department has set out to plant 1-million trees in one day under the rallying call, “My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today,” where every South African – from schoolchildren to corporates – is welcome to participate.
This isn’t just a symbolic act, it’s a movement for environmental justice and climate resilience. We are in the final year of this programme, and with renewed vigour, we're mobilising every corner of society to ensure we meet and exceed our target.
Our oceans offer abundant resources, but for too long, small-scale fishers have been left behind. That’s why we convened the Small-Scale Fishing Co-operatives Summit in Mthatha in May. We heard first-hand about the struggles fishers face: poor infrastructure, limited market access, and lack of support.
The summit wasn’t just a talk-shop. It was a collective turning point. We are now developing technical support packages, mentorship programmes, and policy enhancements to bring dignity and sustainability to the sector. When fishing co-ops thrive, entire coastal communities thrive.
SA generates more than 360,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year. Shockingly, only about 10% of that is properly recycled. The rest – from broken TVs to outdated cellphones – ends up in our landfills or is dumped illegally, contaminating soil and water and endangering our ecosystems.
To combat this, the department has rolled out a groundbreaking e-Waste Recycling Pilot Project. Launched in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West, the project has already collected more than 30 tonnes of e-waste from rural municipalities. This isn’t just about waste removal – it’s about building a circular economy, holding producers accountable through extended producer responsibility regulations, and creating green jobs.
Importantly, this initiative comes as SA assumes the G20 presidency, where we have identified the circular economy and waste management as priorities.
Transformation in the commercial forestry sector is under way. The department is transferring eight state-owned plantations to local communities through community forestry agreements. Alongside this, we’re providing post-settlement support, including business development, training, and job creation.
This initiative alone is expected to generate more than 7,000 work opportunities and 550 full-time jobs, especially in impoverished rural areas. It’s forestry with a human face – empowering people to become stewards of their own natural resources.
Our work isn’t only environmental – it’s infrastructural too. The Lowveld national botanical garden in Nelspruit, recently restored after flood damage, now boasts a new raised bridge and viewing deck. These are not mere cosmetic upgrades; they are symbols of resilience and investments in nature-based tourism that support SMMEs and jobs.
Our collective mission is clear: we must transition to an environmentally sustainable, economically inclusive society. And that requires partnerships across sectors, provinces, and people.
OPINION | Moringa tree gaining recognition in poultry farming
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Strides for transparency, consumer choice
The land reform issue makes me feel radical
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos