Extended hours at home affairs offices during school holidays

By TimesLive - 08 July 2025 - 08:17
Home affairs offices will be open until 6pm until July 21. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Home affairs offices will be open until 6pm on weekdays until July 21.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said the two-hour extension in operating hours is to assist people, including pupils, who want to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays.

To reduce queues, appointments before visiting offices can be booked on the department's website.

Home affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows.

People who have been waiting three weeks or more for their ID cards are encouraged to visit their home affairs offices to check if their cards are ready for collection.

