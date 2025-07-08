An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville, Gqeberha, on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man was abducted at about 5pm.
“An investigation is under way,” he said on Tuesday.
Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not been made public.
Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.
The incident follows the kidnapping of Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, who was kidnapped outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Another kidnapping in Gqeberha
Image: 123RF
