News

Another kidnapping in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 08 July 2025 - 12:34
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a man in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a man in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.
Image: 123RF

An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville, Gqeberha, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man was abducted at about 5pm.

“An investigation is under way,” he said on Tuesday.

Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not been made public.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

The incident follows the kidnapping of Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, who was kidnapped outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

Kidnap victim rescued and two arrests made

The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in ...
News
1 week ago

Kidnapped contractor found unharmed in Gqeberha

No ransom was paid.
News
3 weeks ago

Joburg woman in custody over ‘kidnapped’ three-day-old baby

A 21-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-day-old child from a clinic in eastern Johannesburg will remain in custody until next week.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer