Ace Ncobo out on warning for domestic violence
Court warns former referee not to go to house he shared with complainant
Image: Koena Mashale
Former PSL manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo was released on warning by the Kempton Park magistrate’s court after a day-long bail hearing in his domestic violence case on Tuesday.
Ncobo faces a charge of common assault for allegedly pushing and slapping his partner on June 28 in Kempton Park West.
While Ncobo, a former football referee, is married to someone else, he was living with the complainant at the time of the incident.
Ncobo's wife was in court to support him.
Arguing for his release, Ncobo's lawyer Leon Khoza cited the fact that Ncobo had full-time employment and that eight children depend on him.
He stated that after opening the case, Ncobo's partner later dropped the charges.
“It goes without saying that the complainant voluntarily made that statement without any influence, and that information comes from the state – not the defence. It shows the accused never communicated or intimidated the complainant,” said Khoza.
While the state questioned the credibility of the withdrawal statement, noting the complainant had initially fled to police for protection, magistrate Bella Letoaba acknowledged that Ncobo had no prior convictions and was presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“Even with all the seriousness of gender-based violence, and my understanding of this, I have decided to release the accused on warning under strict conditions, based on the content of the withdrawal statement,” said Letoaba.
One of the condition of his release is that Ncobo must not go back to the house he shared with his partner.
The matter was postponed to September 3 for further investigation.
