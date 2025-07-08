News

Ace Ncobo out on warning for domestic violence

Court warns former referee not to go to house he shared with complainant

By Koena Mashale - 08 July 2025 - 15:31
Court warns Ace Ncobo not to go to house he shared with complainant.
Court warns Ace Ncobo not to go to house he shared with complainant.
Image: Koena Mashale

Former PSL manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo was released on warning by the Kempton Park magistrate’s court after a day-long bail hearing in his domestic violence case on Tuesday.

Ncobo faces a charge of common assault for allegedly pushing and slapping his partner on June 28 in Kempton Park West.

While Ncobo, a former football referee, is married to someone else, he was living with the complainant at the time of the incident.

Ncobo's wife was in court to support him.

Arguing for his release, Ncobo's lawyer Leon Khoza cited the fact that Ncobo had full-time employment and that eight children depend on him.

He stated that after opening the case, Ncobo's partner later dropped the charges.

“It goes without saying that the complainant voluntarily made that statement without any influence, and that information comes from the state – not the defence. It shows the accused never communicated or intimidated the complainant,” said Khoza.

While the state questioned the credibility of the withdrawal statement, noting the complainant had  initially fled to police for protection, magistrate Bella Letoaba acknowledged that Ncobo had no prior convictions and was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Even with all the seriousness of gender-based violence, and my understanding of this, I have decided to release the accused on warning under strict conditions, based on the content of the withdrawal statement,” said Letoaba.

One of the condition of his release is that Ncobo must not go back to the house he shared with his partner.

The matter was postponed to September 3 for further investigation.

SowetanLIVE 

PSL GM Ace Ncobo, wife in court on fraud, money laundering charges

Premium Soccer League GM Aldrin Andile Baldwin  "Ace" Ncobo and his wife Salomie Twaise Ncobo appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday ...
News
2 months ago

Ncobo on mission to root out deep-seated causes of GBV

Ace Ncobo’s commitment to tackle the root causes of gender-based violence is not just a social mission. It is a deeply personal journey shaped by his ...
News
7 months ago

Action is priority for Ace Ncobo as he knuckles down on return to the PSL

Andile “Ace” Ncobo does not want to get ahead of himself as he embarks on his second stint as general manager at the Premier Soccer League.
Sport
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer