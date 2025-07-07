WATCH | SA medical aid schemes discriminated against black medical professionals — inquiry

An inquiry into allegations of racial discrimination by medical aid schemes has found that they had unfairly treated black healthcare providers and practitioners.
Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, chairperson of the section 59 inquiry, said the panel had concluded that the tool used by SA’s medical schemes to detect and punish fraud and waste was procedurally unfair and resulted in racial bias.
The panel handed its report to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in Centurion on Monday. The inquiry reviewed practices from 2012 to June 2019.
The investigation was launched after public allegations in May 2019 by members of the National Health Care Professionals Association and Solutionist Thinkers.
At the time, they said that medical schemes and their administrators were withholding payments and targeting black medical practitioners unfairly based on their race.
In response, the Council for Medical Schemes established an independent investigation panel to probe the allegations.
During the briefing, Ngcukaitobi said: “[...] in our interim report, we found that there was unfair discrimination on the grounds of race, which was prima facie in breach of the Equality Act and in breach of Section 9 of the constitution.
“We have gone to great lengths to explain the evidence [that] the panel assessed to decide if the fraud, waste, and abuse systems as implemented between 2012 to June 2019 [were discriminatory].
“In relation to the historic period 2012 to 2019, we have found that the schemes have not materially disputed the risk ratios that [were] calculated.”
Ngcukaitobi said the risk ratio is a tool that was developed to work out the likelihood that a black practitioner would be subjected to an investigation, a finding, and a penalty vs the same happening to a white practitioner.
“For GEMS [the Government Employees Medical Scheme], black dental therapists in 2014 ... were more likely to be investigated and found guilty of fraud, waste, and abuse three times more [often than white practitioners].
“For Discovery, black psychiatrists in 2017 ... were generally ... three and a half times ... more likely than non-black psychiatrists to be guilty of fraud, waste, and abuse.
“For Medscheme, black anaesthetists in 2018 ... were generally ... six and a half times ... more likely than non-black anaesthetists to be guilty of fraud, waste, and abuse.
“The evidence ... before us showed racial discrimination against black service providers by the schemes,” he said.
Ngcukaitobi said that the panel was not a court of law and did not adjudicate individual complaints, nor did it run a trial.
“We did not make legal findings about unfair discrimination in terms of Section 9 or the Pepuda [promotion of equality and prevention of unfair discrimination] Act. We only considered the facts, and the facts led us to one conclusion: the evidence of the risk ratios before us shows racial discrimination against black service providers by the schemes,” he said.
He said that their investigation found that the procedures followed by medical schemes when they claw back monies allegedly owed by practitioners or when they investigate instances of fraud, waste and abuse, were unfair.
