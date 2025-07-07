WATCH | Fikile Mbalula briefs media on Mkhwanazi allegations

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula is set to brief the media on allegations made by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu.

On Sunday Mkhwanazi suggested there was political interference in some of the cases police were working on. He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.

SowetanLIVE