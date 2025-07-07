The Quick Interview | Toxic leadership a key driver of mental health crisis at work

South African businesses recently observed corporate mental health week and there’s growing concern about the rising prevalence of toxic leadership styles that are quietly corroding workplaces, and harming employee wellbeing.
According to Prof Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, many of the traits that define successful executives – charm, boldness and fearlessness — mirror those of clinical psychopathy. In an interview with Sowetan, Schoeman explains toxic leadership signs to be aware of, and what employees can do if they're being bullied.
Sowetan: What is dark leadership, and how does it differ from just having a tough or demanding boss?
Schoeman: Dark leadership refers to a harmful leadership style that causes emotional, psychological, or professional damage to employees and the broader organisation. These go beyond difficult personalities they include behaviours like manipulation, bullying, a lack of empathy, and using fear or misinformation to control others.
Sowetan: How can employees tell the difference between a boss who is simply tough and one who is toxic?
Schoeman: A tough boss may have clear key performance indicators – such as a strong focus on results, and high standards – which can be fair and aligned with the company’s vision, mission and objectives. However, leadership becomes toxic when there’s a lack of empathy, [and there's] cruelty or emotional manipulation. When employees start to disengage, report high levels of stress or leave the organisation, and when overall performance and morale decline, it’s a strong sign that toxicity, not toughness, is at play.
Sowetan: What are some of the early warning signs employees and HR departments should look out for when it comes to toxic leadership?
Schoeman: For narcissism: arrogance, hypersensitivity to criticism, entitlement, a need for constant admiration, and a habit of taking credit while deflecting blame. For psychopathy: superficial charm, impulsivity, manipulative behaviours, lack of remorse or empathy, and bullying. These leaders may withhold information, isolate employees or create conflict among teams to maintain control and influence.
Sowetan: The statistics are alarming; one in four workers in SA has been diagnosed with depression, and a third leave employment due to toxic leadership. What role does leadership play in shaping workplace mental health?
Schoeman: Leadership has a direct impact on the emotional wellbeing of employees. Toxic leaders foster environments filled with fear, mistrust and low psychological safety. This increases stress, anxiety and burnout, ultimately affecting morale, job satisfaction and productivity. As seen in South African workplaces, poor leadership is a key driver of mental health crises.
Sowetan: If these toxic leaders appear successful, and even charismatic, how can organisations distinguish between effective leadership and damaging behaviour masked as confidence?
Schoeman: It’s essential to look beyond surface-level charm and performance. Organisations must assess how leaders treat their teams; do they listen, share credit, and empower others? Or do they isolate, manipulate and control through fear?
Sowetan: How can employees empower themselves to deal with or report toxic leadership without facing retaliation or further harm?
Schoeman: Employees can begin by documenting toxic behaviours and seeking support from trusted colleagues or mental health professionals. Many companies now offer anonymous reporting tools and employee wellness programmes.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Toxic leadership a key driver of mental health crisis at work
'Decline in worker morale a strong sign toxicity is at play'
Image: SUPPLIED
South African businesses recently observed corporate mental health week and there’s growing concern about the rising prevalence of toxic leadership styles that are quietly corroding workplaces, and harming employee wellbeing.
According to Prof Renata Schoeman, head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, many of the traits that define successful executives – charm, boldness and fearlessness — mirror those of clinical psychopathy. In an interview with Sowetan, Schoeman explains toxic leadership signs to be aware of, and what employees can do if they're being bullied.
Sowetan: What is dark leadership, and how does it differ from just having a tough or demanding boss?
Schoeman: Dark leadership refers to a harmful leadership style that causes emotional, psychological, or professional damage to employees and the broader organisation. These go beyond difficult personalities they include behaviours like manipulation, bullying, a lack of empathy, and using fear or misinformation to control others.
Sowetan: How can employees tell the difference between a boss who is simply tough and one who is toxic?
Schoeman: A tough boss may have clear key performance indicators – such as a strong focus on results, and high standards – which can be fair and aligned with the company’s vision, mission and objectives. However, leadership becomes toxic when there’s a lack of empathy, [and there's] cruelty or emotional manipulation. When employees start to disengage, report high levels of stress or leave the organisation, and when overall performance and morale decline, it’s a strong sign that toxicity, not toughness, is at play.
Sowetan: What are some of the early warning signs employees and HR departments should look out for when it comes to toxic leadership?
Schoeman: For narcissism: arrogance, hypersensitivity to criticism, entitlement, a need for constant admiration, and a habit of taking credit while deflecting blame. For psychopathy: superficial charm, impulsivity, manipulative behaviours, lack of remorse or empathy, and bullying. These leaders may withhold information, isolate employees or create conflict among teams to maintain control and influence.
Sowetan: The statistics are alarming; one in four workers in SA has been diagnosed with depression, and a third leave employment due to toxic leadership. What role does leadership play in shaping workplace mental health?
Schoeman: Leadership has a direct impact on the emotional wellbeing of employees. Toxic leaders foster environments filled with fear, mistrust and low psychological safety. This increases stress, anxiety and burnout, ultimately affecting morale, job satisfaction and productivity. As seen in South African workplaces, poor leadership is a key driver of mental health crises.
Sowetan: If these toxic leaders appear successful, and even charismatic, how can organisations distinguish between effective leadership and damaging behaviour masked as confidence?
Schoeman: It’s essential to look beyond surface-level charm and performance. Organisations must assess how leaders treat their teams; do they listen, share credit, and empower others? Or do they isolate, manipulate and control through fear?
Sowetan: How can employees empower themselves to deal with or report toxic leadership without facing retaliation or further harm?
Schoeman: Employees can begin by documenting toxic behaviours and seeking support from trusted colleagues or mental health professionals. Many companies now offer anonymous reporting tools and employee wellness programmes.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Career planning takes more than just a degree
The Quick Interview | Rea Vaya blames cable theft for glitch, double charges for trips to be reimbursed
The Quick Interview | Misuse of finances tops list of challenges for kasi start-ups
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos