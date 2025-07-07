News

Sindiso Magaqa's killer sentenced to 25 years

07 July 2025 - 12:12
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.
Image: Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Ncengwa was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

“The court's considered view is that you are not fit to be in our society and by removing you from our society, the interest of society would be served,” said judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba. 

“Your conduct in agreeing to take a life of a person demonstrates a clear disregard for human life. The right to life is one that you currently enjoy but one that you took away from the deceased and for selfish reasons.” 

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.

Your conduct in agreeing to take a life of a person demonstrates a clear disregard for human life. The right to life is one that you currently enjoy but one that you took away from the deceased and for selfish reasons.
Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba

In his 13-page plea, Ncengwa implicated former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality Zweliphansi Skhosana, ex-mayor Mluleki Ndobe, who is now late and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.

He said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.

However, while in prison, he found out that Skhosana and Ndobe had paid R600,000 for the hit. He said Ndobe and Skosana requested them [accused] not to fight in prison and that they would pay them R500,000.

Ncengwa said the R500,000 was collected by Ncalane.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Sindiso Magaqa murder case sentencing

The Pietermaritzburg high court is on Monday sentencing Sibusiso Ncengwa for the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso ...
News
1 week ago

Don't sentence Magaqa's killer to life - lawyer

The lawyer representing the man convicted of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has asked the court not to impose a life sentence on ...
News
6 days ago

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.
News
2 weeks ago

One of Magaqa's killers to be sentenced soon

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man who was found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, will be sentenced on June 30.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer