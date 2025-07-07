In his 13-page plea, Ncengwa implicated former city manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality Zweliphansi Skhosana, ex-mayor Mluleki Ndobe, who is now late and former journalist and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane.
He said they were initially paid R120,000 for the hit and promised a R1m tender.
However, while in prison, he found out that Skhosana and Ndobe had paid R600,000 for the hit. He said Ndobe and Skosana requested them [accused] not to fight in prison and that they would pay them R500,000.
Ncengwa said the R500,000 was collected by Ncalane.
Sindiso Magaqa's killer sentenced to 25 years
Image: Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla
Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man found guilty of murdering ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Ncengwa was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
“The court's considered view is that you are not fit to be in our society and by removing you from our society, the interest of society would be served,” said judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba.
“Your conduct in agreeing to take a life of a person demonstrates a clear disregard for human life. The right to life is one that you currently enjoy but one that you took away from the deceased and for selfish reasons.”
Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in hospital.
