Public protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka says the failure of two Limpopo municipalities to properly maintain, monitor and upgrade sewerage infrastructure were the reason for sewage spillages in the areas they service.
According to Gcaleka, the shortcomings of the Vhembe district and Musina local municipalities amount to maladministration.
Gcaleka was tasked with investigating allegations of maladministration, improper conduct and failure by officials from the two municipalities to maintain the sewerage infrastructure.
The complainant alleged continuous sewage spillages in the area were causing environmental damage and posing a risk to public health.
In her report, issued on Friday, Gcaleka found these allegations to be substantiated, concluding that both municipalities had failed to implement a permanent solution to repair the damaged sewage pipes and manholes. This led to persistent spillages, foul odours and waste accumulation in the area.
“Vhembe municipality did not dispute the allegation of sewage spillage and stated that the spillage was caused by damage to the manhole caused by the contractor grading the road. The municipality does not have measures in place to prevent persistent sewage spillage.
“The resultant pollution and stench were not adequately addressed by both Vhembe and Musina municipalities. As a result, the complainant’s rights to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being, as envisaged in section 24 of the constitution, were violated,” she said.
Public protector finds municipalities guilty of maladministration
Vhembe, Musina order to fix sewage and waste collection problems
Image: Freddy Mavunda
As part of the remedial action, Gcaleka ordered the Vhembe municipality to inspect and maintain the sewerage infrastructure within 10 days.
"While in Musina, the municipal manager is expected to instal a waste collection container and provide a schedule to regularly remove waste in terms of section 156(2) of the constitution.
“Within 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of this report, place ‘No dumping’ signage in the area, with penalties for illegal dumping by residents,” Gcaleka ordered.
