News

Integrity commission must investigate rot in the SAPS — MP

Chair of police portfolio committee says lifestyle audits needed urgently

By HERMAN MOLOI - 07 July 2025 - 14:45
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament.
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament.
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X

The chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police says there should be skills and lifestyle audits for senior police officers after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations alleging the police minister’s ties to the underworld and corrupt police officers.

Speaking in parliament on Monday morning, Ian Cameron said Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations have placed the necessary focus on the lack of integrity in the police.

He said an independent body must undertake lifestyle audits of all senior officers.

“Why do I say that? There’s a massive question about vetting, security clearance, [and so on] in the senior ranks of the SAPS. 

“We’ve asked questions regarding vetting, and we very often hear that there’s a backlog with the State Security Agency, and therefore, vetting is behind.

“There’s not one member of the police portfolio committee that doesn’t constantly question the lack of lifestyle audits, and obviously, the resolution of parliament last year that a skills audit must be urgently done.

The allegations are not only damning to a few individuals. It indicates a whole systematic weakening of the police to enable corruption and to undermine the rule of law,
Ian Cameron ,chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee 

“I actually want to go as far as saying we need to go through an entire integrity commission to get to the bottom of the rot in the SAPS,” said Cameron.

Mkhwanazi alleged on Sunday that he had evidence linking police minister Senzo Mchunu and his associate Brown Mogotsi from the North West to businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Matlala was awarded a R360m contract from the police in 2024. He is in custody for the attempted murder of socialite Teboho Thobejane and her friend, who was seriously injured in the shooting.

Mkhwanazi said investigations have revealed that Matlala is financially supporting Mchunu.

Cameron said if the allegations were true, it explained the police’s ineffectiveness in arresting criminals.

“The allegations are not only damning to a few individuals. It indicates a whole systematic weakening of the police to enable corruption and to undermine the rule of law,” he said. 

Cameron said urgent action was needed from President Cyril Ramaphosa against police officials who are implicated in wrongdoing.

“We cannot continue one day [more] with criminals masquerading as police.” 

“The president has the responsibility to implement an intensive investigation into the corruption allegations at [the] SAPS to protect and promote the credibility of [the] SAPS,” he said. 

On Sunday, Ramaphosa, who is in Brazil for the Brics summit, described the allegations levelled against Mchunu as a matter of grave national security.

“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said, calling on the affected parties to exercise discipline and restraint.

“The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.” 

SowetanLIVE

Mchunu dismisses interference in police work accusation as 'baseless'

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has dismissed as "baseless" allegations levelled against him by  KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner Lit-Gen Nhlanhla ...
News
1 day ago

Heat on Mchunu over 'protection' of criminals

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is facing mounting pressure to publicly account after explosive allegations of interference to protect dodgy individuals ...
News
13 hours ago

Allegation against Mchunu a matter of 'grave national security concern' – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described allegations levelled against police minister Senzo Mchunu as a matter of grave national security concern and ...
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles

“Who authorised him to dress up in combat uniform, with a dozen men on either side of him to demonstrate he’s a tough guy and he’s going to take on ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer