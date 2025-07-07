According to Mafole’s former colleague at the office of the auditor-general, fighting corruption cost him his life.
“We were proud of him and his achievements and he was a forever part of our family,” the colleague said.
“I guess in the end, his dedication to fighting corruption cost him his life.”
Recalling her initial impressions of Mafole when they first met, Adv Caroline Mampuru of the auditor-general office, said she thought he was going to be someone who might come to work hungover after a wild weekend.
“I was wrong. Mpho was dedicated to his work. He always addressed challenges calmly, never letting the pressure of deadlines or demands from superiors affect his composure.”
Speaking at the funeral, Mafole’s friend, known as Chester, said he woold pray that his friend gets justice.
“I don’t have a gun to fight for you, Mpho,” Chester said, “but I will fight through prayer. I believe in the justice you deserve and I have faith that it will come.”
Another friend, Brian Mthembu, a high school friend, spoke about their enduring connection, recalling fond memories from their teenage years and how Mafole had loved American rapper and actor Tupac Shakur.
“The last time we spoke was just a week ago,” Mthembu said as he shared a voice note Mafole had left him. The message, which echoed through the service, featured Mpho’s calm voice reassuring his friend, “I’m well, just responding to your status. May the Lord do you well and protect you.”
The moment became even more emotional as family and friends heard Mpho’s voice. “Wake up, my brother, please,” one mourner cried out, unable to reconcile with the loss.
SowetanLIVE
'Fight back from the grave', uncle urges slain auditor Mafole
Mourners swear by prayer murderers will face justice
Image: Veli nhlapo
The uncle of slain Ekurhuleni auditor Mpho Mafole has called on the spirit of his nephew to continue fighting even in death so that he gets justice.
Speaking at Mafole’s funeral at a packed Kempton Park city hall on Sunday, Sonnyboy Mmatli said: “Kabasia, don’t just sleep, fight for yourself”.
Mmatli said these words as Mafole’s children, who had just paid tribute to their father, were inconsolable as they returned to their seats.
“Do they have to cry like this,” asked Mmatli, referring to the distraught children.
“What is happening with us Africans? Have we lost it? This boy was still young,” Mmatli said.
Mafole was shot and killed on June 30 as he was returning from work. No one has been arrested for his murder.
Speaking at the funeral on Sunday, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza hinted that Mafole’s murder could be linked to the City’s R2bn revenue shortfall and the controversial R190m refurbishing of a building in Germiston that to date has cost the city over R300m.
“It is such things that auditors like Mpho would help us determine where the funds went when I have to account as the mayor,” Xhakaza said.
“Mafole was more than a government employee, he was an activist who believed in accountability and clean governance,” he said.
“The city and country have lost a man of integrity. We will continue to fight and make sure justice is served.”
According to Mafole’s former colleague at the office of the auditor-general, fighting corruption cost him his life.
“We were proud of him and his achievements and he was a forever part of our family,” the colleague said.
“I guess in the end, his dedication to fighting corruption cost him his life.”
Recalling her initial impressions of Mafole when they first met, Adv Caroline Mampuru of the auditor-general office, said she thought he was going to be someone who might come to work hungover after a wild weekend.
“I was wrong. Mpho was dedicated to his work. He always addressed challenges calmly, never letting the pressure of deadlines or demands from superiors affect his composure.”
Speaking at the funeral, Mafole’s friend, known as Chester, said he woold pray that his friend gets justice.
“I don’t have a gun to fight for you, Mpho,” Chester said, “but I will fight through prayer. I believe in the justice you deserve and I have faith that it will come.”
Another friend, Brian Mthembu, a high school friend, spoke about their enduring connection, recalling fond memories from their teenage years and how Mafole had loved American rapper and actor Tupac Shakur.
“The last time we spoke was just a week ago,” Mthembu said as he shared a voice note Mafole had left him. The message, which echoed through the service, featured Mpho’s calm voice reassuring his friend, “I’m well, just responding to your status. May the Lord do you well and protect you.”
The moment became even more emotional as family and friends heard Mpho’s voice. “Wake up, my brother, please,” one mourner cried out, unable to reconcile with the loss.
SowetanLIVE
Voice of slain auditor Mafole sends mourners into deep sorrow
Mayor hints at corruption link to auditor's killing
Ekurhuleni mayor mourns slain municipal auditor
Family seeks answers after Ekurhuleni auditor's murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos