Elderly woman forced to live in shack while illegal occupiers take over her home

It is unclear how many of the houses are currently unlawfully occupied. GroundUp has seen documentation proving that Mokoena is a rightful beneficiary.
Spokesperson for the Free State department of human settlements Zimasa Mbewu did not respond to questions about why the houses stood empty for three years before keys were handed to beneficiaries.
The department initiated eviction proceedings against the occupiers in 2021. Mbewu said the matter has been postponed several times. In March, the Free State high court ordered Maluti-a-Phofung municipality to file a report on alternative accommodation for the occupiers by July 31.
Final court papers, including heads of argument, still need to be filed, and the matter will be heard in September.
But the municipality’s spokesperson, Thabo Kessah, first said that the municipality was not aware that it had to file a report on alternative accommodation. When GroundUp pointed out that there was a court order, he said, “The municipality is currently busy with that report and will submit as required.”
Mokoena’s home is occupied by a man called Thabo Ruiters, and his family. In 2021, Mokoena went to the house, accompanied by the police, to confront Ruiters. But she left after Ruiters told her that there was an ongoing court case.
She returned two years later, in 2023, this time with her son and a few other men, and told Ruiters to move out.
Ruiters then applied for a protection order against Mokoena. In the application, Ruiters claims that Mokoena and her son threatened to hurt him if he did not vacate the house. He said that he had moved into the house with permission from a local committee of community leaders, called the Skomplaas Committee (the official name of the area is Schoonplaatz, but residents call it Skomplaas).
The Harrismith magistrate’s court granted the order against Mokoena, preventing her from coming near the house.
When contacted last week, Ruiters said he had no comment, referring the publication to his lawyers. However, he did not provide details on how the lawyer can be reached.
A member of the Skomplaas Committee, who asked not to be named, denied that the committee gave anyone permission to move into the house.
Wayne Alexander, acting chief director of the Land Claims Commission in the Free State, said that the commission has no role in the eviction proceedings and there is no court action challenging the validity of the original land claim. The rightful beneficiaries were identified by the Land Claims Commission and thereafter, the process was handled by the Free State department of human settlements, said Alexander. – GroundUp
Elderly woman forced to live in shack while illegal occupiers take over her home
Eviction proceedings against unlawful occupants drags for years
Image: Yamkela Ntshongwana
