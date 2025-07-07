Mkhwanazi said he had evidence linking Mchunu and his associates, Brown Mogotsi from the North West, and businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Matlala was awarded a R360m contract from the police in 2024. He is in custody for the attempted murder of socialite Teboho Thobejane and her friend, who was seriously injured in the shooting.
Mkhwanazi said the political killings task team was disbanded as a result of the influence of Mogotsi on Mchunu.
However, Mbalula said that initially, there was no query on why the task team was disbanded until Mkhwanazi made the allegations.
“There was no query to that decision up until yesterday [Sunday], and so as part of the package of what was said yesterday, this will be part of the issues that will have to be investigated and tested one way or the other. The task team was disbanded publicly, and yesterday we got a different story,” he said.
Mbalula said the country should work together to ensure that the rule of law stands above any undue interference, intimidation, or abuse of power.
“We fully support the statement of the president that this matter is receiving attention and that the president will fully attend to this matter as it borders on lawlessness and projecting us as a banana republic.”
The chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said he had written to the speaker of parliament to request an urgent joint sitting of the National Assembly for Mchunu to account.
Ramaphosa, who is in Brazil for the Brics summit, described the allegations levelled against Mchunu as a matter of grave national security.
“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said, calling on the affected parties to exercise discipline and restraint.
“The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.”
ANC calls on Ramaphosa to act urgently on allegations against Mchunu
Mbalula said president will 'fully attend to this matter'
Image: X
The ANC has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act with the seriousness and urgency required on the allegations of interference in investigations against police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Reacting to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s accusations against Mchunu, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the allegations were very serious and needed to be addressed.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu has ties to individuals outside the police department who influence and support him financially.
“The ANC reaffirms its commitment to accountability, non-interference in law enforcement and the full protection of whistle-blowers, investigators and officers of the law,” Mbalula said.
