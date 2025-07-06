Voice of slain auditor Mafole sends mourners into deep sorrow

Haunting cries echoed through the Kempton Park city hall this morning when a friend of the slain City of Ekurhuleni auditor, Mpho Mafole, played one of the last voicenotes he received from him.
Just before delivering his tribute, Mafole’s friend, Brian Mthembu, said he wanted the audience to hear Mpho’s voice. All of a sudden Mafole’s cheery voice, with Tupac’s song Life Goes On playing in the background, boomed through the speakers.
Hearing his voice sent the mourners into a sorrowful frenzy, with some screaming and crying out his name.
His three minor children also broke down as they read their tributes to their late father.
“Daddy, you left us too soon. I still think you are away for work and will come back. We are too young and still need you and your advice. As your son, you taught me to be strong. I’m trying my best but it’s hard,” one of his sons said.
The parents of the 44-year-old said they had not only lost their only child but a biggest support system in their family unit.
“You taught us so much about life and living in the moment. I can't believe we won't get to see your beautiful smile. This week has been the hardest for us because you were strong for us, especially your mother, and always your father's best friend. We miss you,” read the tribute.
Family, friends and colleagues described Mafole as someone who cared for everyone and constantly reminded them to live in the moment.
“Mpho was a dedicated auditor, we guess in the end that cost him his life,” Adv Caroline Mampura, who used to be Mafole's colleague at the office of the auditor-general, said.
“He did telling work at NSFAS and across the municipality. I guess it was too much for those that knew what he was working on. He made us laugh and was a beacon of sunshine in our work that is riddled with threats and assassination...unfortunately, sometimes law enforcement acts too late.”
Mafole's fiancée Kele Masapo thanked him for being a man of his word and protecting her through the different stages of their lives.
“I looked forward to the next stage of our lives. Thank you for loving me and showing me what love is.”
SowetanLIVE
Voice of slain auditor Mafole sends mourners into deep sorrow
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Haunting cries echoed through the Kempton Park city hall this morning when a friend of the slain City of Ekurhuleni auditor, Mpho Mafole, played one of the last voicenotes he received from him.
Just before delivering his tribute, Mafole’s friend, Brian Mthembu, said he wanted the audience to hear Mpho’s voice. All of a sudden Mafole’s cheery voice, with Tupac’s song Life Goes On playing in the background, boomed through the speakers.
Hearing his voice sent the mourners into a sorrowful frenzy, with some screaming and crying out his name.
His three minor children also broke down as they read their tributes to their late father.
“Daddy, you left us too soon. I still think you are away for work and will come back. We are too young and still need you and your advice. As your son, you taught me to be strong. I’m trying my best but it’s hard,” one of his sons said.
The parents of the 44-year-old said they had not only lost their only child but a biggest support system in their family unit.
“You taught us so much about life and living in the moment. I can't believe we won't get to see your beautiful smile. This week has been the hardest for us because you were strong for us, especially your mother, and always your father's best friend. We miss you,” read the tribute.
Family, friends and colleagues described Mafole as someone who cared for everyone and constantly reminded them to live in the moment.
“Mpho was a dedicated auditor, we guess in the end that cost him his life,” Adv Caroline Mampura, who used to be Mafole's colleague at the office of the auditor-general, said.
“He did telling work at NSFAS and across the municipality. I guess it was too much for those that knew what he was working on. He made us laugh and was a beacon of sunshine in our work that is riddled with threats and assassination...unfortunately, sometimes law enforcement acts too late.”
Mafole's fiancée Kele Masapo thanked him for being a man of his word and protecting her through the different stages of their lives.
“I looked forward to the next stage of our lives. Thank you for loving me and showing me what love is.”
SowetanLIVE
Ekurhuleni mayor mourns slain municipal auditor
Family seeks answers after Ekurhuleni auditor's murder
Top Ekurhuleni official gunned down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos