News

Senior officials stall investigations of artists' murders – Mkhwanazi

The motive is to shield criminal networks in the drug trade, says KZN's top cop

06 July 2025 - 16:43
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner L-t Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
IMGL7207 KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner L-t Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says there is a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry. 

Mkhwanazi said senior officials protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels are behind the stalling of the investigations.

Speaking to the media on Sunday morning, Mkhwanazi said firearms recovered in Gauteng have been forensically linked to the killings of prominent local artists dating as far back as 2021.

"I'm not saying which type of artists, but the prominent South African artists that were murdered, their cases haven’t been resolved to date.

"At least in our case, we made an arrest that is known in public about the murder of AKA and his friend. But in Gauteng, we haven't had much [luck]. We now know that these firearms are linked to the murders of some of those artists. So, the decision must now be taken that these people must be prosecuted because I now know who the suspects are that are involved," said Mkhwanazi.

We have to stop chasing children in Inanda and start going after those bringing drugs into this country and supplying weapons to killers.
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

“We now know who the suspects are, but the prosecution has not signed off on their arrest warrants,” Mkwanazi said.

“The failure to act is rooted in interference from senior officials who are protecting criminal networks tied to drug cartels.”

Mkwanazi also issued a stark warning that the rot in the system runs deeper than just political killings and drug crimes.

“It now includes efforts to silence investigations into the murders of celebrities,” he said.

“There’s a deep cancer in the system. We have to stop chasing children in Inanda and start going after those bringing drugs into this country and supplying weapons to killers.”

SowetanLIVE

Top KZN cop claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, L-t Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the political killings task team has unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug ...
News
4 hours ago

'I will die for this badge' — KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a media briefing, suggesting there was political ...
News
5 hours ago

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mkhwanazi wins public trust in crime fight, but real change needs more than a lone sheriff

There is absolutely no doubt that if a poll were to be held today on who the next national police commissioner – or even minister – should be, the ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Four life terms for ex-DA councillor after family dies in fire he started

Former DA PR councillor Michael Buthelezi was sentenced to four life terms in prison by the Ladysmith regional court on Friday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer