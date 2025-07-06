News

National mourning period declared for former deputy president DD Mabuza

Flag to be flown at half-mast around country from Monday morning

By TIMESLIVE - 06 July 2025 - 14:39
The late former deputy president David Mabuza. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The national flag be flown at half-mast from Monday as a mark of respect for the late former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared.

Mabuzu, 64, died on Thursday after a short illness. He will be honoured with a state funeral category 2 on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has declared that a national mourning period will be observed from Monday until Saturday evening.

“During this period the national flag must be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country. President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Mabuza family, ” the Presidency said.

“The president wishes the family strength as they and the nation reflect on the life of a family member, activist, educator, intellectual and leader in government who contributed greatly to the attainment of freedom and development in our society.”

It said in terms of the state, official and provincial official funeral policy manual of the Presidency, a state funeral category 2 is reserved for a deputy president, an acting president and former deputy presidents.

A state funeral category 2 is conducted with prescribed military ceremonial honours.

Mabuza's funeral will take place in Mpumalanga. The Presidency said further details will be announced in the coming days.

