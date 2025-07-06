“These statements made by him (Mkhwanazi) in public require an urgent, thorough, and transparent investigation on a proper platform,” said Mchunu.
Mchunu dismisses interference in police work accusation as 'baseless'
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has dismissed as "baseless" allegations levelled against him by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner Lit-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, insisting they lacked evidence.
Mkhwanazi made startling claims linking Mchunu to interference in the work of a police task team investigating political killings and alleging the minister's ties to the underworld and corrupt police officers.
Mkhwanazi alleged he had evidence linking Mchunu and his associate Brown Mogotsi from North West to accused businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala.
Speaking during a visit to Vryheid where he was campaigning for the ANC ahead of the July 16 by-elections, Mchunu said he was alerted to a media briefing by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, where the police commissioner reportedly made a series of damning claims related to SAPS operations and internal matters.
He dismissed the remarks, stating he would not allow his integrity or that of the ministry as a whole to be undermined by unsubstantiated public statements.
“These statements made by him (Mkhwanazi) in public require an urgent, thorough, and transparent investigation on a proper platform,” said Mchunu.
“The minister of police will never allow his integrity to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due processes, from anyone.”
Mkhwanazi said that on May 14, the political killings task team arrested Matlala for three counts of attempted murder. Matlala was awarded a R360m contract from the police in 2024.
“An analysis was conducted on [the] electronic communication of this syndicate. This analysis reveals communication between the arrested Matlala, Mr Brown Mogotsi — an associate of the minister of police — as well as the minister of police, Mr Senzo Mchunu.
“Further analysis of the chats indicates that Matlala is financially supporting the minister of police and Mr Brown Mogotsi’s political endeavours. This is supported by the evidence of conversations and the proof of payments of guests for the January 8 travelling costs and a gala dinner table in Cape Town,” said Mkhwanazi.
The ministry has confirmed it will review the statements and consider appropriate action.
