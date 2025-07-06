News

Mayor hints at corruption link to auditor's killing

Calls are growing for a full probe into irregular expenditure and contracts

06 July 2025 - 13:14
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was among the many mourners at the filled-to-capacity Kempton Park city hall this morning for the funeral of slain auditor Mpho Mafola.
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has hinted at a link between Mpho Mafole’s murder and the municipality’s ballooning infrastructure costs that include a building rehabilitation project in Germiston and a R2bn revenue shortfall in the city.

Mafole, the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, was shot dead while driving on the R23 near Kempton Park last week. While the motive for the killing remains unclear, his death has sent shock waves through the city, with questions mounting over whether it was connected to his anti-corruption work.

Speaking during Mafole’s funeral in Kempton Park on Sunday, Xhakaza referenced the city’s controversial R190-million project to refurbish a building in Germiston that has so far cost over R300m.

“It is such things that auditors like Mpho would help us determine where the funds went when I have to account as the mayor,” Xhakaza said.

He said Mafole was more than a government employee; he was an activist who believed in accountability and clean governance.

“The city and country have lost a man of integrity,” Xhakaza said.

“We will continue to fight and make sure justice is served.”

Mafole’s killing comes amid the R2bn revenue shortfall that has exposed the city’s financial mismanagement. Calls are growing for a full probe into irregular expenditure and contracts.

No arrests have been made in connection with Mafole’s murder. Police are investigating.

