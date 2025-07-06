KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some of the cases police were working on.
He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
He said the teams were making great strides and were close to cracking some of the unresolved murders, including those of popular musicians in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core policeman and was prepared to die for the SAPS badge for telling the truth. “I chose to be a policeman, and in many years in my career as a police officer, I have been involved in combat,” he said.
Holding back no punches, Mkhwanazi also said he was prepared to die in the fight against criminals, some of whom he alleged were high-ranking police officials and politicians who were part of serious drug cartels in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was concerned that within the police services there were elements working with criminals. “While we fight with criminals in the streets, we also need to be vigilant that some of our own are working with criminals,” he said.
“Even if it means to pay with my life, let it be.”
Mkhwanazi said police need to dismantle the drug cartels to end crime in the country.
“We need to destroy all drug nests because it is these drugs that fuel crime in the country; criminals become brave after taking drugs and start doing criminal activities.”
Mkhwanazi said he was happy with the work of the police, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, he said there was still room for improvement.
TimesLIVE
'I will die for this badge' — KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Mkhwanazi suggests political interference in some of the high-profile cases police are working on.
Image: Darren Stewart
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some of the cases police were working on.
He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
He said the teams were making great strides and were close to cracking some of the unresolved murders, including those of popular musicians in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core policeman and was prepared to die for the SAPS badge for telling the truth. “I chose to be a policeman, and in many years in my career as a police officer, I have been involved in combat,” he said.
Holding back no punches, Mkhwanazi also said he was prepared to die in the fight against criminals, some of whom he alleged were high-ranking police officials and politicians who were part of serious drug cartels in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was concerned that within the police services there were elements working with criminals. “While we fight with criminals in the streets, we also need to be vigilant that some of our own are working with criminals,” he said.
“Even if it means to pay with my life, let it be.”
Mkhwanazi said police need to dismantle the drug cartels to end crime in the country.
“We need to destroy all drug nests because it is these drugs that fuel crime in the country; criminals become brave after taking drugs and start doing criminal activities.”
Mkhwanazi said he was happy with the work of the police, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, he said there was still room for improvement.
TimesLIVE
KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners
WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened
S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mkhwanazi wins public trust in crime fight, but real change needs more than a lone sheriff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos