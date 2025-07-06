Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza was among the many mourners at the filled-to-capacity Kempton Park city hall this morning for the funeral of slain auditor Mpho Mafole.
An only child, Mafole was born and raised in Tembisa, and started his career at Ernst and Young, then moved to the office of the Auditor-General SA, where he served as a fraud examiner and forensic practitioner.
He joined Ekurhuleni as division head corporate and forensic auditor in April and had been at his job for only two months when he was shot and killed on June 30 while driving in Kempton Park.
Eyewitness News reported that Xhakaza believes that Mafole’s murder is linked to his investigation into the disappearance of R2bn from the city.
He is survived by his parents, three children and fiancée.
SowetanLIVE
Ekurhuleni mayor mourns slain municipal auditor
Image: SUPPLIED
