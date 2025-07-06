News

Allegation against Mchunu a matter of 'grave national security concern' – Ramaphosa

President responds to Mkhwanazi's policing bombshells from Brazil for Brics summit

06 July 2025 - 21:45
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu.
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described allegations levelled against police minister Senzo Mchunu as a matter of grave national security concern and that the matter is receiving the highest priority attention.

This comes after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged interference by government officials and top police brass to protect dodgy individuals accused of crime.

"It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed," Ramaphosa said, calling on the affected parties to  exercise discipline and restraint.

"The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion," said Ramaphosa in a statement sent out on Sunday evening.

The president is in Brazil to attend the Brics summit and his statement comes after Mkhwanazi held a media briefing on Sunday morning, saying there was a plot to disband the political killings task team at the behest of crime syndicates with links to certain politicians and senior police generals.

It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mkhwanazi said that in December police minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to disband the task team. He said the decision may have been influenced by Mchunu’s associates, including businessman Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, as well as Brown Mogotsi.

According to a crime expert, if the allegations are true, then the country is in crisis. 

"If there are people in senior positions interfering with the investigation of crime and arrests, it means that only you, I and other ordinary citizens would be arrested. Those who [are connected] would tell their comrades or friends that 'no, you cannot investigate so and so'," said University of Fort Hare's Prof Moses Phooko.

