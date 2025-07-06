Mkhwanazi said that in December police minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to disband the task team. He said the decision may have been influenced by Mchunu’s associates, including businessman Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, as well as Brown Mogotsi.
According to a crime expert, if the allegations are true, then the country is in crisis.
"If there are people in senior positions interfering with the investigation of crime and arrests, it means that only you, I and other ordinary citizens would be arrested. Those who [are connected] would tell their comrades or friends that 'no, you cannot investigate so and so'," said University of Fort Hare's Prof Moses Phooko.
SowetanLIVE
Allegation against Mchunu a matter of 'grave national security concern' – Ramaphosa
President responds to Mkhwanazi's policing bombshells from Brazil for Brics summit
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described allegations levelled against police minister Senzo Mchunu as a matter of grave national security concern and that the matter is receiving the highest priority attention.
This comes after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged interference by government officials and top police brass to protect dodgy individuals accused of crime.
"It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed," Ramaphosa said, calling on the affected parties to exercise discipline and restraint.
"The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion," said Ramaphosa in a statement sent out on Sunday evening.
The president is in Brazil to attend the Brics summit and his statement comes after Mkhwanazi held a media briefing on Sunday morning, saying there was a plot to disband the political killings task team at the behest of crime syndicates with links to certain politicians and senior police generals.
Mkhwanazi said that in December police minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to disband the task team. He said the decision may have been influenced by Mchunu’s associates, including businessman Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, as well as Brown Mogotsi.
According to a crime expert, if the allegations are true, then the country is in crisis.
"If there are people in senior positions interfering with the investigation of crime and arrests, it means that only you, I and other ordinary citizens would be arrested. Those who [are connected] would tell their comrades or friends that 'no, you cannot investigate so and so'," said University of Fort Hare's Prof Moses Phooko.
SowetanLIVE
Senior officials stall investigations of artists' murders – Mkhwanazi
Mchunu dismisses interference in police work accusation as 'baseless'
Top KZN cop claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos