WATCH | Five suspected CIT robbers killed in two days in shoot-outs with police, two others arrested

By TimesLIVE - 05 July 2025 - 15:09
A forensic team on the N3 Gauteng bound where police intercepted suspected cash-in-transit robbers
Image: SAPS GAUTENG

Three suspected cash-in-transit robbers died in a shoot-out with the police on the N3 on Friday.

Gauteng police said a multi disciplinary team acted on information about the suspects travelling in a Toyota Fortuner SUV from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

“The team kept surveillance on the N3 road for the vehicle. Upon attempting to stop it, the vehicle sped off and a chase ensued which resulted in a shoot-out between the suspects and the police.”

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered in the suspects' vehicle.

Police said the incident was a continuation of an intelligence operation conducted in the Msinga area on Thursday by law enforcement officers from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in two other suspects being fatally wounded and two arrested.

Two stolen vehicles and two unlicensed firearms were recovered in that operation.

