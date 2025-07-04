Two people were injured in an explosion that seriously damaged at least five homes in Slovo Park in Springs on the East Rand on Friday morning.
The explosion is suspected to be related to illegal mining activities.
Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police were investigating the cause of the blast.
“At least two people are reported injured, of which one is the owner of the house where the explosive reportedly ignited. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
“Explosive experts are on scene to sweep the place for any other explosives and also assist with investigations,” Nevhuhulwi said.
TimesLIVE
Several houses in Springs damaged in explosion
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala
TimesLIVE
