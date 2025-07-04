The latest episode of SL Cabinet takes listeners through a dramatic week in South African news – touching on politics, corruption, public health, and sport.
Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Nandi Ntini and Herman Moloi, the podcast opens with reflections on the death of former deputy president David Mabuza. Described as both a power broker and a controversial figure, his passing has reignited debate about his legacy.
The episode then shifts to the shocking assassination of Mpho Mafole, the head of forensic audits at the City of Ekurhuleni, who was gunned down while investigating a R2bn electricity scandal. The podcast explores growing concerns about the deadly risks faced by public sector auditors.
Also featured is a discussion on the SA Human Rights Commission’s condemnation of undocumented migrants being removed from clinics, and a look at correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald’s revelation that SA spends more than R11m daily housing foreign inmates.
Other highlights include coverage of Kenny Kunene’s inner-city crackdowns and Banyana Banyana’s start to their Wafcon title defence.
Listen here:
PODCAST | DD's death rekindles legacy disputes, deadly duty of public auditors and R11m daily bill for foreign inmates
The latest episode of SL Cabinet takes listeners through a dramatic week in South African news – touching on politics, corruption, public health, and sport.
Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Nandi Ntini and Herman Moloi, the podcast opens with reflections on the death of former deputy president David Mabuza. Described as both a power broker and a controversial figure, his passing has reignited debate about his legacy.
The episode then shifts to the shocking assassination of Mpho Mafole, the head of forensic audits at the City of Ekurhuleni, who was gunned down while investigating a R2bn electricity scandal. The podcast explores growing concerns about the deadly risks faced by public sector auditors.
Also featured is a discussion on the SA Human Rights Commission’s condemnation of undocumented migrants being removed from clinics, and a look at correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald’s revelation that SA spends more than R11m daily housing foreign inmates.
Other highlights include coverage of Kenny Kunene’s inner-city crackdowns and Banyana Banyana’s start to their Wafcon title defence.
Listen here:
PODCAST | Are you sceptical about Africa? Well, think again
PODCAST | How Christ's message spread in Africa
PODCAST | Ayanda Allie: The Native Who Caused All The Trouble
IN THE KNOW | I will not kick DA out of GNU if I become president – Mashatile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos