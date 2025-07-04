News

PODCAST | DD's death rekindles legacy disputes, deadly duty of public auditors and R11m daily bill for foreign inmates

By Sowetan - 04 July 2025 - 16:45
The latest episode of SL Cabinet takes listeners through a dramatic week in South African news – touching on politics, corruption, public health, and sport.

Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Nandi Ntini and Herman Moloi, the podcast opens with reflections on the death of former deputy president David Mabuza. Described as both a power broker and a controversial figure, his passing has reignited debate about his legacy.

The episode then shifts to the shocking assassination of Mpho Mafole, the head of forensic audits at the City of Ekurhuleni, who was gunned down while investigating a R2bn electricity scandal. The podcast explores growing concerns about the deadly risks faced by public sector auditors.

Also featured is a discussion on the SA Human Rights Commission’s condemnation of undocumented migrants being removed from clinics, and a look at correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald’s revelation that SA spends more than R11m daily housing foreign inmates.

Other highlights include coverage of Kenny Kunene’s inner-city crackdowns and Banyana Banyana’s start to their Wafcon title defence.

