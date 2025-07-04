However, Sowetan understands the woman did not appear in court yesterday as the matter was not on the court roll.
Family irate at culpable homicide case after teen was run over
Driver ‘ignored’ request not to drive through group of singing girls
Image: VELI NHLAPO
A coming-of-age ceremony in Ekurhuleni ended in tragedy when a 68-year-old woman drove into a group of girls singing and dancing in the street — killing one and injuring another.
Thando Pretty Mahlangu, 13, died in hospital after she was run over in Dinwiddie, Germiston, during an umhlonyane (coming-of-age) celebration on Saturday.
An eyewitness told Sowetan that after the woman ran over Thando, she drove straight to a police station , saying she was being attacked and was getting away from her attackers when she ran over someone.
Simphiwe Khumalo, a cousin of the girl who was hosting the ceremony, said the driver had earlier confronted the girls about why they were topless and blocking the street. They explained it was part of a traditional ceremony, said Khumalo.
“As the girls were dancing in front of the gate, I had used two cars to barricade the road from both sides, but there was still space for cars to pass. I was redirecting traffic and told two other drivers to take an alternative route. When the old lady arrived, she refused and tried to drive through the group,” said Khumalo.
“I jumped in front of her car to stop her, but she drove into me. I slid off to the side and hit her windscreen to try to make her stop because she was heading straight for the children. She kept driving. The girls didn’t see her coming because they were focused on performing and knew we were managing traffic.”
Khumalo said the vehicle struck Thando from the side, then reversed and hit her again, leaving her badly injured and bleeding.
“She then sped off. I tried to follow her but couldn’t catch up. Later, we heard she had gone to the police station and reported that she had been attacked and run over a girl.”
Khumalo said she tried to open a case at Germiston police station on Saturday but was told a case had already been opened and her statement would be added to it.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.
“A 68-year-old woman was arrested on 2 July and is expected to appear at the Germiston magistrate’s court on 3 July,” she said.
Image: SUPPLIED
However, Sowetan understands the woman did not appear in court yesterday as the matter was not on the court roll.
Queries to the National Prosecuting Authority were met with redirection between regional offices and no clear confirmation on the matter’s status.
Thando’s uncle, Mzwandile “Zaza” Soyaya, said the family believes that justice was being undermined.
“It’s unfortunate [that] the woman has blatantly lied to the police, and they seem to believe her story,” Soyaya said.
He said the family was not happy that the driver was only arrested on Tuesday.
“And even then, we hear she was released on R5,000 bail the same night. We are also unhappy with the charge of culpable homicide — it should be murder.”
Sipho Dlamini, director of the Katlehong-based Mamello Theatre Production, which Thando belonged to, described her as a bright young talent with a promising future.
“She was a dedicated performer who wanted to be on stage dancing, acting and singing. She had the potential to reach international stages and TV. We had high hopes for her,” he said.
