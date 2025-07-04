Family confirms DD Mabuza succumbed to breathing difficulties in hospital

“He suddenly passed away while still in emergency room with doctors who were assisting to stabilise him. As a husband, father, brother, and pillar of strength in the Mabuza family, he will be dearly missed for his love, care and dedication to the wellbeing of his family and all those close to him.
“In his various political and public service leadership roles, he dedicated his entire life to the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the people he was privileged to lead and serve,” he said
“For him, his participation in the struggle for freedom and democracy was a critical platform to transform the lives of ordinary people for the better. He was a humble servant of the people who made his contribution as part of the leadership collective at both provincial and national levels,” said Moela.
On Thursday, Moela told Sowetan that he had last spoken to Mabuza earlier that day.
“We were speaking about general stuff and family. I’m still hurt, my brother. We are really hurt about this. I saw him today...He was really not well,” Moela said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Mabuza’s family, friends and colleagues.
“We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape SA’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president,” said Ramaphosa.
Mabuza came to prominence when he became Mpumalanga’s first education MEC in 1994. His political influence rose beyond the province’s borders when he became its premier in 2009 and gained political power that at time influenced the decisions of the ANC’s NEC.
It was during his premiership that he earned the nickname “The Cat” for his stealth political machinations and “backroom” negotiation style.
One of his biggest contributions to the country was his game-changing move at the ANC’s 54th national conference in Nasrec in 2017 to abort the RET (radical economic transformation) faction aligned with Jacob Zuma’s dynasty.
