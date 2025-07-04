eThekwini municipal official fatally shot while on his way home

A 51-year-old eThekwini municipal employee was shot and killed in Redcliffe in the north of Durban on Thursday night while travelling home.
The man from Mhlasini was a deputy superintendent in the roads and storm water department.
He was with a colleague and his girlfriend, 32, who were injured when three gunmen opened fire at the Hyundai i10.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said their operations centre received calls for assistance after the shooting at the corner of Hazelmere Drive and Quarry Road shortly before 7pm.
“Rusa officers and paramedics were dispatched and found the driver of the vehicle slumped in his seat. He was shot many times and died before the arrival of first responders,” said Balram.
He said the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks while the male was grazed by a bullet on his back.
The trio came under fire from three men who were standing at the side of the road.
“The passengers fled. The gunmen continued shooting at the driver while they walked towards the car. They fled on foot,” said Balram.
He said 13 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered.
TimesLIVE
Image: RUSA
