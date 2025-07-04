The City of Cape Town on Friday offered a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for a spate of shootings that have rocked Mitchells Plain.
Ten people were shot — three fatally — by unknown gunmen in three separate incidents in Beacon Valley on Thursday. Two more people died in shooting incidents in Tafelsig and Town Centre.
“The shootings in Mitchells Plain are a direct threat to the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said acting mayor Eddie Andrews.
“This level of violence will not be tolerated — not in Mitchells Plain and not anywhere in our city. Every resident has the right to feel safe in their neighbourhood and we will act decisively to protect that right.”
He said the city was offering a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooters.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said detectives from the anti-gang unit were leading the investigation. The city deployed additional law enforcement members to the area to assist the SAPS.
“We will maintain our increased deployment levels in the area to help restore calm and to find the perpetrators,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“I understand the public might be hesitant to speak up, but please, if you know anything about yesterday's [Thursday] events, we ask that you consider coming forward and sharing that information.”
City offers R100,000 reward for Mitchells Plain shooters
