Reigning champions, queens of Mzansi and born winners. This is how CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) defending champions Banyana Banyana, who landed in Morocco on Wednesday for this year's tournament, have been described by soccer legends and trailblazers in the entertainment industry.
The 2025 Wafcon games are scheduled to take place from July 5 to 26.
The shiny gold and silver trophy was unveiled in Morocco on Thursday. Sowetan spoke to several people who wished Banyana Banyana well.
Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo said: “The wonderful thing about the whole thing is that they're going to defend the title and also, they've made history, obviously, by winning the Women’s African Cup of Nation in [2022]. So now they're going to be the target of the tournament and I hope that they've braced themselves for that [challenge] because every person would like to beat the winner, or the champions.
Banyana get star-studded support ahead of Wafcon
Soccer icons, entertainment stars rally behind national team
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Reigning champions, queens of Mzansi and born winners. This is how CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) defending champions Banyana Banyana, who landed in Morocco on Wednesday for this year's tournament, have been described by soccer legends and trailblazers in the entertainment industry.
The 2025 Wafcon games are scheduled to take place from July 5 to 26.
The shiny gold and silver trophy was unveiled in Morocco on Thursday. Sowetan spoke to several people who wished Banyana Banyana well.
Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo said: “The wonderful thing about the whole thing is that they're going to defend the title and also, they've made history, obviously, by winning the Women’s African Cup of Nation in [2022]. So now they're going to be the target of the tournament and I hope that they've braced themselves for that [challenge] because every person would like to beat the winner, or the champions.
Image: Supplied
“Having said that, we have done so many things to different sporting cultures in SA by supporting them. We've done it in cricket, we've done it in rugby...Bafana Bafana. Now it's time for us to turn the focus to the women because remember, they're not going there to represent their families, they're carrying a South African flag. So, it is our responsibility to show love and give them the support.
“I just want to wish coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team, the players ... all the best of luck. I know it's not going to be easy but I trust and believe that they will make us smile again.
Former Banyana captain Simphiwe Dludlu said: “To the Queens of Mzansi football and the reigning champs of Wafcon, I want to remind you of the journey you've travelled. It had doubts and naysayers, poses, speed humps to slow you down but obviously you looked at the miles you've travelled and achieved. You have always focused on using the stacks formed against you to step higher to achieve.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“The challenges to stay at the top keep mounting but your eyes should stay on the prize. Go out there carrying the hopes of every girl, woman, and citizen of SA with pride because the whole nation is behind you. Play from victory. We love you and do us a favour, do your best, show excellence.”
Football legend Lucas Radebe said: “What a fantastic opportunity for them to be able to defend the title and I think what they must realise is that now everybody is gunning for them. It's going to get even tougher but they have the quality to do it as long as they work hard and make sure that they defend their title successfully, especially if they score a lot of goals, because that's what wins the games.
Image: Supplied
“I just want to wish them the best of luck, they've made us proud already and going there as defending champions, I think it's going to be absolutely fantastic and enjoy it. You never know if you can get a chance like this again.”
Actor Hope Mbele said: “I'm very close friends with some of the players. So, I'm wishing them the absolute best. We are not defending champions by mistake but we obviously deserve to be in this. I'm super excited about the first game on Monday as well, I think we're under the best [leadership] under Desiree Ellis. [She] built something in Banyana Banyana that we haven't seen in a very long time.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
“I'm really excited about this [tournament] and what's really exciting about this year is the new slogan, which is #BornWinners and I think that's what Banyana Banyana represents. Some of them [players] grew up in very harsh conditions, didn't have resources and that's always the story when it comes to women in football. They obviously are born winners. I wish them nothing but the best. We are behind the girls.”
Singer Berita said: “You've got this. You're phenomenal. Your strength on the field equals far beyond the stadium. In a country like SA where women face the harsh reality of gender-based violence every day, I want to remind you that your resilience, unity and excellence are a powerful reminder of what South African women are capable of when given the space to thrive.
Image: Supplied.
“As we continue to fight for safety, dignity and equality, your journey inspires us all. So, ladies, you are queens. You're not just defending a title but you are uplifting our nation. Bring it home, queens. We are so proud of you.”
New AmaTuks head coach Kwanele Kopo said: “You've done it before and you can do it again. Bring the trophy back home and we look forward to waiting for you at the airport [when the tournament ends].”
Image: Supplied
Actor Dingaan Khumalo said: “Banyana have never let us down. They always perform to the best of their ability. All I want to say is congratulations. They must go out there and do what they do best, which is just win, win and win.”
Banyana star grateful for another chance after seven years
Banyana to approach Wafcon as contenders, not as champs'
Banyana back in training despite no pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos