News

SAHRC condemns forced removal of undocumented immigrants from clinics

03 July 2025 - 11:30
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
In their media statement, the SAHRC reminded the public that access to healthcare is a constitutional right afforded to everyone within SA’s borders, regardless of nationality, legal status, or documentation
In their media statement, the SAHRC reminded the public that access to healthcare is a constitutional right afforded to everyone within SA’s borders, regardless of nationality, legal status, or documentation
Image: 123rf

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the recent actions by some residents in Diepsloot, Rosettenville, and Hillbrow who forcefully refused undocumented immigrants from accessing public healthcare facilities.

In their media statement, the SAHRC reminded the public that access to healthcare is a constitutional right afforded to everyone within SA’s borders, regardless of nationality, legal status, or documentation.

“Section 27(1) of the constitution states that 'everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare'. “Emergency treatment, as clarified under Section 27(3), must be provided unconditionally by both public and private institutions.

“We are deeply troubled by reports of clinics turning people away based on documentation status, such practices are not only unethical and illegal but also violate both domestic and international human rights laws.

No individual or civic group has the legal authority to control who accesses healthcare services, nor to enforce immigration laws,” said the commission.  The commission raised concern that such vigilante behaviour could lead to serious human rights violations and urged law enforcement, especially the department of home affairs and the SAPS, to take action against those taking the law into their own hands.

It further warned that manning clinics and preventing access to healthcare services constitutes a human rights violation. Beyond the legal aspect, the commission acknowledged systemic challenges in the healthcare sector, such as staff shortages and overcrowding, but maintained that discrimination is never a solution.

“We urge healthcare providers to ensure equal treatment of all patients and call on professionals to uphold their ethical duty with humanity and impartiality. The public is encouraged to report violations to the Commission rather than acting outside the law.”

SowetanLIVE

KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has vowed to continue a clampdown on businesses that flout labour laws by employing undocumented foreigners.
News
1 week ago

Foreign nationals blame cops, health as Dudula bars them from accessing healthcare

Foreign nationals desperate for healthcare say they are being turned away from clinics by Operation Dudula members if they don't have identity ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Inside Houghton property where 90 undocumented migrants were found

A hotplate stove is still warm, indicating the occupant had just left the shower room, which had been converted into a living space. It is equipped ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer