SA student startup advances in $1m global Hult Prize competition

Urobo Biotech, a student-led South African startup using biotechnology to tackle plastic pollution, has been named one of the top 60 teams in the Hult Prize, a prestigious international competition offering $1m in seed funding to the world’s most promising social enterprises.

Run by the Hult Prize Foundation in partnership with Hult International Business School, the competition challenges university students to launch ventures that address urgent global issues.

The announcement comes after a breakthrough year for the Hult Prize SA National Programme. In 2025, the initiative reached more than 25 higher education institutions with over 400 student startups participating, each tackling social or environmental challenges through entrepreneurship.

The national momentum culminated in the first-ever Hult Prize SA National Showcase held on May 7 in Johannesburg. The event featured 22 top ventures from across the country, selected through campus-level competitions.

Urubo Biotech placed second at the showcase. The venture impressed judges with its innovative biotech solution that uses enzymes and microbes to convert bioplastic waste into high-value fuels and chemicals.