Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened

By TimesLIVE - 03 July 2025 - 10:25
The body of a murder victim was found in the Drakensberg.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after finding a man's body in the Drakensberg below Cathedral Peak.

Due to the inaccessible terrain, the Utugela district office received assistance from the Pretoria air wing, Pietermaritzburg search and rescue and K9 units from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith.

On Wednesday, officials were airlifted to the area pointed out by a witness.

The witness discovered a body in the Thonyelana River at the base of a 40m waterfall, police said.

“The witness also alleged he suspected a second victim on a ledge about 30m from the base of the waterfall.

“Members were hoisted onto the ledge and conducted a search.

“Clothing was discovered on the ledge with negative results regarding a second victim.

“The body of the 39-year-old Lesotho national was recovered from the Thonyelana River and airlifted to the nearest accessible road.”

TimesLIVE

