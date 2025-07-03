Hlophe confirms axing of 'defiant' Ndhlela from MKP whippery
'There're people who want to push own agendas'
MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe says party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defied his dismissal from the whippery, wanting it to be authorised by party leader Jacob Zuma.
He also accused some in the caucus of wanting to pursue personal interests.
“He [Ndhlela] rocked up at a meeting and said he didn’t get the letter terminating his membership as a whip,” Hlophe told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday.
“The chief whip immediately said, 'If you didn’t receive the letter, we’ll give it to you after the meeting'. His excuse was that he has not received the letter, he doesn’t know what we are talking about, alternatively, his removal must be sanctioned by the [leader] of [the party].”
Hlophe, with chief whip Colleen Makhubele, briefed the media to address tensions in the party’s parliamentary caucus and to announce 36 portfolio committee leaders/appointments, which excluded Ndhlela.
He confirmed a letter which bore his electronic signature and which was dismissed by Ndhlela as fake, was authentic.
“Let me confirm the letter [dated June 23] came from my office. It was on the strength of that letter that Ndhlela was removed. My PA showed me proof that the letter was sent to him on the same day. Yet he continued to claim he didn’t receive it. The bottom line is: the letter was sent before I shared it with [Zuma].”
Hlophe added that there was no petition to oust Makhubele as chief whip.
“It is nonsense. There is no such petition. I asked ubaba [Zuma] and he confirmed there is no such letter. Makhubele remains chief whip and is very effective. I’m not undermining those who came before her, but she is the sort of whip we need to take the party forward.”
Dismissing claims that the party is in crisis because of Ndhlela's dismissal, Hlophe said: “The party is not falling apart. In the caucus there are people who want to push their own agendas and you know that by now.” – TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE