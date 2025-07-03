Hlophe confirms axing of 'defiant' Ndhlela from MKP whippery

MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe says party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defied his dismissal from the whippery, wanting it to be authorised by party leader Jacob Zuma.

He also accused some in the caucus of wanting to pursue personal interests.

“He [Ndhlela] rocked up at a meeting and said he didn’t get the letter terminating his membership as a whip,” Hlophe told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday.

“The chief whip immediately said, 'If you didn’t receive the letter, we’ll give it to you after the meeting'. His excuse was that he has not received the letter, he doesn’t know what we are talking about, alternatively, his removal must be sanctioned by the [leader] of [the party].”