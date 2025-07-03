“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former deputy president of the Republic and stalwart of our movement, Comrade David Dabede Mabuza,” Mbalula wrote in his post.
“Comrade Mabuza dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa. From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation.”
Mbalula extended condolences to Mabuza’s family, friends, party members, and all South Africans on behalf of the ANC. “We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a leader who served with humility and conviction. May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his legacy by continuing the work of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa,” he added.
Former deputy president David Mabuza dies
We've lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a leader who served with humility and conviction, says Mbalula
Image: Supplied
Former deputy president David Mabuza has died.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed the death on his X account on Thursday afternoon, and described Mabuza as a great leader who dedicated his life to serve the people.
“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former deputy president of the Republic and stalwart of our movement, Comrade David Dabede Mabuza,” Mbalula wrote in his post.
“Comrade Mabuza dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa. From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation.”
Mbalula extended condolences to Mabuza’s family, friends, party members, and all South Africans on behalf of the ANC. “We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a leader who served with humility and conviction. May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his legacy by continuing the work of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa,” he added.
Mabuza, who would have turned 65 on August 25, served as deputy president from 2018 to 2023, and was a key figure in both national and provincial politics.
SowetanLIVE
'DD' Mabuza tries to woo former ANC-turned-EFF comrade back to the party
Steenhuisen's accusations are baseless and unfounded, says David Mabuza
DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's Steenhuisen
Mabuza tells Ramaphosa he's stepping down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos