Floods ahead as days of rain forecast for already-soaked Western Cape

Western Cape residents have been warned to brace for days of disruptive rain and potential flooding on top of an already saturated province — until the end of the weekend.
The provincial disaster management centre was briefed by the SA Weather Service (SAWS) about the impact of the inclement weather, expected from Thursday.
Disruptive rainfall is expected across large parts of the province, said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.
A yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall was issued by SAWS, valid until Sunday. A further yellow level 2 warning for waves was issued for the southern coastline, including the Overberg and Garden Route districts, from July 5-7.
“These warnings follow several days of rainfall that have already saturated soil across the province,” said Bredell. “The forecasted rainfall may lead to flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and falling trees, while the expected strong winds and wave action may cause hazardous conditions along the coast.”
The department of water and sanitation said recent rain had increased dam levels from 60% full to 67%.
“We welcome the boost to our water resources, but remain alert to the risks associated with these weather systems. We call on farmers and landowners to regularly inspect their dams and water infrastructure, and to report any signs of strain or overflow to their local disaster centres,” said Bredell.
Residents were urged to avoid fast-flowing streams and low-lying bridges.
