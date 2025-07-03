All 15 residents were fortunate to escape unharmed when a fire broke out at a building they were occupying in Katlehong on Wednesday night.
The City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) confirmed that its Zonkezizwe fire station received an urgent call about the blaze before 9pm. The shop building, which residents had repurposed for accommodation, was reportedly alight when firefighters arrived.
The city said, “Due to the intensity of the fire, reinforcements were called in from Brakpan, Germiston and Alberton fire stations”.
Fifteen residents escape unharmed after blaze engulfs building in Katlehong
Image: City of Ekurhuleni
All 15 residents were fortunate to escape unharmed when a fire broke out at a building they were occupying in Katlehong on Wednesday night.
The City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) confirmed that its Zonkezizwe fire station received an urgent call about the blaze before 9pm. The shop building, which residents had repurposed for accommodation, was reportedly alight when firefighters arrived.
The city said, “Due to the intensity of the fire, reinforcements were called in from Brakpan, Germiston and Alberton fire stations”.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni
Emergency responders were able to evacuate all 15 residents from the building without any reported injuries and they have been placed in a temporary shelter.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
TimesLIVE
Panel-beater accidentally burns five customer's cars
Exercise caution when keeping warm to avoid house fires –Joburg EMS
Family worried as fire survivor (7) is rushed to ICU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos