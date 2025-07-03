In September 2022, he told the National Assembly the government would clamp down on illegal mining.
David Mabuza in his own words
Former deputy president on being poisoned, the MK party and being accused of corruption
Image: Freddy Mavunda
From confirming that he was poisoned during his birthday celebration in August 2015, to promising that the government would clamp down on illegal mining and refuting claims about being involved in the MK party, here are some quotes from former deputy president David Mabuza, 64, who died on Thursday.
In April 2024, Mabuza refuted claims that he had any links with the MK party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma.
“These falsehoods are nothing but ambush marketing tactics employed by those seeking to undermine the progress made by the ANC in improving the lives of our people,” he said. “I remain firmly aligned with and supportive of the renewal agenda spearheaded by the leadership of the ANC, which represents the only viable path for change in SA.”
In March 2023, Mabuza denied he was involved in alleged criminality and corruption at Eskom power stations, saying DA leader John Steenhuisen’s accusations were baseless.
“Mr Steenhuisen’s accusations against me are baseless and unfounded. Despite my repeated calls for him to do the right thing and report any alleged criminal activity to the appropriate authorities, he has chosen to spread false information in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.
“For him to resort to such sleazy tactics just to score cheap political points is disgraceful and undermines the stature of honourable parliamentarians. I categorically deny any involvement in criminal activity related to Eskom or any other entity.”
In November 2023, he tried to woo Ngrayi Ngwenya, who had joined the EFF, back to the ANC. This was months before the May 2024 general elections.
Addressing mourners at his nephew’s funeral in Phola, near Hazyview, Mabuza said: “Comrade Ngrayi, I’m lonely, I’m lonely without you. You know the investment I made in you is a lot. I hoped that in this difficult time, you will help me and not desert me. You are not deserting me, but you are deserting your people. But I’m happy that you came today. There’s something in you that says you must be here because you know where we come from.”
In September 2022, he told the National Assembly the government would clamp down on illegal mining.
“We request our communities to work with the government to ensure we deal with this because it’s becoming a pandemic. Every day, you learn about people being killed in these illegal activities, so the government is going to stamp its authority and get this thing right.
“The problem of illegal mining has grown to such a point that it’s a major source of concern not only for the government but also for the mining industry and communities close to these illegal operations.”
Speaking at a Heritage Day event in September 2018, Mabuza said the issue of land expropriation needed to be addressed and that turning a blind eye would be an injustice.
“As we celebrate this important day, we must confront with determination the historical fault lines and injustices that continue to threaten our peace and stability so that we can finally move forward as one people, one nation and one SA founded on shared values.
“If we do not confront this reality and sad state of affairs, we would just be burying our heads in the sand and causing a huge source of frustration and resentment to all those who were brutally dispossessed of their land.”
In an interview with Sowetan in January 2016, Mabuza revealed the cause of his long illness, saying he had been poisoned.
He said he had “let his guard down” and accepted food during his birthday celebrations in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, in August 2015. He was hospitalised a couple of times after this and travelled to Russia for medical treatment.
“Even now, I still have a problem; I cannot stand for a long time. I am still on heavy treatment that I do every day after work. The medication makes me free of pain.
“There were snacks on the table. I had tea and later had lunch. After eating, my energy levels were down. My body was extra hot. Since that day, my health deteriorated until I was admitted at Nelspruit Mediclinic.”
Mabuza said he could neither eat nor move, and his weight had dropped from 78kg to 44kg.
He resigned as an MP effective from February 28 2023.
