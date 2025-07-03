The Gauteng department of education has confirmed the death of a grade 10 pupil from Orange Farm Secondary School, south of Johannesburg, who died after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop near her home.
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has prompted renewed calls for caution regarding food bought from unauthorised vendors.
According to the department, the pupil fell ill shortly after eating the snacks and was rushed to a nearby clinic. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead upon arrival. The school was officially informed of the incident on Monday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sorrow over the incident: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, the school community and all those affected by this tragic incident.”
In light of the tragedy, Chiloane has urged parents, pupils and community members to be more vigilant when purchasing food, especially from informal or unregulated vendors. He emphasised that unauthorised food items, particularly from spaza shops that are not properly monitored, pose a serious health risk.
Concerns over food safety standards as pupil dies 'from spaza shop snack'
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Gauteng department of education has confirmed the death of a grade 10 pupil from Orange Farm Secondary School, south of Johannesburg, who died after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop near her home.
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has prompted renewed calls for caution regarding food bought from unauthorised vendors.
According to the department, the pupil fell ill shortly after eating the snacks and was rushed to a nearby clinic. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead upon arrival. The school was officially informed of the incident on Monday.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sorrow over the incident: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, the school community and all those affected by this tragic incident.”
In light of the tragedy, Chiloane has urged parents, pupils and community members to be more vigilant when purchasing food, especially from informal or unregulated vendors. He emphasised that unauthorised food items, particularly from spaza shops that are not properly monitored, pose a serious health risk.
“It is unfortunate that we are still experiencing tragic outcomes from the consumption of unauthorised or unverified food items. We urge communities to be more cautious, and protect our children from avoidable harm, especially from unauthorised spaza shops,” he said.
The incident has reignited concerns about food safety standards in informal businesses, especially in communities where children rely on local vendors for affordable daily snacks.
Chiloane said they will work closely with health and law enforcement authorities to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the pupil's death and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
The public is encouraged to report unsafe food vendors and to educate children about the potential dangers of consuming unverified food products.
SowetanLIVE
Had Halephirimi ban been earlier my child's life would have been spared – Naledi parent
Spaza owner takes responsibility for boy's illness, says family
Fake spaza shops licences for sale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos