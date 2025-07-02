Changes have been implemented at security checkpoints at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport which caused long queues on Tuesday.
The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed "operational disruptions" and said it was working to restore normal service levels.
In an update late on Tuesday afternoon, Acsa said: "Domestic operations have largely stabilised, while an incoming shift has been deployed to bolster capacity and assist international travellers. We anticipate full operational capacity will be restored by Wednesday morning.
"Travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights to allow adequate time for processing.
"We encourage all passengers to proceed to the security screening areas immediately after check-in to avoid delays."
Acsa, which did not explain what changes have been implemented, said it did not affect other airports.
TimesLIVE
Security changes at OR Tambo International Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier
Image: 123RF/koharoon
