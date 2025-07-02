What was meant to be a fire to get rid of rubbish resulted in five cars being gutted while awaiting repairs at a panel-beating workshop.
The incident happened on Wednesday at Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal after the Malawian owner started the fire.
Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA, said unit members “arrived on the scene at approximately 1.30pm and removed gas cylinders that were lying near the burning vehicles.
“The flames spread through the yard, which resulted in five customers' vehicles catching alight. Firefighters from the eThekwini fire department thereafter extinguished the blaze.”
No injuries were reported.
SowetanLIVE
Panel-beater accidentally burns five customer's cars
Image: Supplied
