Nkuna did not show any remorse — Rasuge family

Nkuna was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 for Rasuge's murder. At the time of the sentencing, her remains were not found. They were only found 12 years later when construction workers came across bones while laying a foundation at Nkuna's home.
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Nkuna was being considered for parole as inmates become eligible for it after serving the minimum required time.
Nkuna has already served 20 years.
During the dialogue process, families are given the platform to ask offenders questions.
Following the meeting with Nkuna last year where the family asked him questions, they met with the parole board on May 15. Khutsoane said even during the meeting with the parole board, Nkuna stuck to the story of the hitman.
Khutsoane told Sowetan that seeing Nkuna again opened old wounds for the family, and left them triggered.
"For us, he did not show any remorse, instead he appeared bragging as he described how he murdered Francis. He said 'I made sure I hit her on places where she would not survive.'
"When someone regrets something, they show it in their face... but Nkuna wasn't and that just showed us that he still disrespects us."
Despite Nkuna asking for forgiveness, the family said they don't need his apology or him roaming around the streets.
According to Khutsoane , she never expected her sister's killer to be eligible for parole.
"He is a horrible guy and we cannot forgive him. We don't even want his forgiveness. I don't want that guy outside as yet, we don't want to see him walking in our streets. Let him stay in prison," she said.
Nxumalo confirmed that no decision has been taken yet on whether to place Nkuna on parole or not.
"All inmates are eligible to be considered for parole placement after serving the minimum required time. Parole consideration does not mean an automatic parole placement. But a process has to be followed, thus making a determination," Nxumalo said.
Nkuna did not show any remorse — Rasuge family
’Killer doesn’t deserve parole for boasting about killing Francis’
The family of late Const Francis Rasuge says her killer has shown no remorse, remains arrogant and left them triggered during parole consideration meetings.
The family twice came face-to-face with William Nkuna, who is serving life for killing the policewoman in 2004, as part of victim-offender dialogue (VOD), but according to Rasuge's sister Rose Khutsoane, they were left disappointed and angry.
The VOD is a key component of restorative justice, which focuses on repairing the harm caused by crime by involving those most affected (victims and offenders) in the process.
Nkuna is expected to meet with the national council for correctional services, which is chaired by a judge, as part of parole consideration process. Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, however, would not reveal when this next step would take place.
Khutsoane said when she first met Nkuna last year she collapsed, causing the dialogue to be rescheduled for another date.
However, when the hearings finally got underway, it got worse, she said. And the pain was worsened by how cold Nkuna appeared.
"We are so disappointed by our government and we are not okay. I just could not breathe, all I could think of was my sister. The second time I was able to ask him why he murdered my sister, and his response was that she had hired a hitman with the assistance of her colleague to kill him.
"Asked why he then only killed Francis, he said he killed Francis because he was angry at her as they were lovers. That made me angry because he continues to lie," she said.
