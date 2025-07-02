The investigating officer in the case against a Roodepoort man charged with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fosa says he has no evidence linking the accused to the murder besides a statement from a witness.
Testifying at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday, Sgt Moses Semosa said a witness informed him she saw Mduduzi Mnisi and Likhona entering a house in Durban Deep in the afternoon of May 31.
However, Semosa – who is from the occult unit of the SAPS – admitted to the court that besides the statement from the witness, he had no other evidence linking Mnisi to the murder. "At this stage, I don't have anything linking him to the offence except being seen with the deceased," said Semosa, who was testifying during Mnisi's bail application.
He told the court the witness, Nelisiwe Mtshali, said after she saw the two enter the house, a few minutes later she saw Mnisi leaving the house alone and then returning with two kotas (bunny chows).
"She said she didn't know what happened inside the house until they received a WhatsApp messages about a dead body in the field the next day," said Semosa.
He said the body was discovered by a woman who was trying to get wood from the veld. "According to [our] interview, the witness [Mtshali] knows the applicant [Mnisi] very well. She told me the name of the applicant," said Semosa.
Likhona's murder: Cop relied on one witness to link suspect
When asked if he was able to get a footage from the house where Mnisi was allegedly seen with Likhona, he said the owner, Steven Stuurman, said he did not have the username and could not assist.
But Semosa then sent the footage to technicians and was still waiting for a report which he expects to receive by next week.
He also said he went to a McDonald's in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, only last week, where Mnisi claimed he was on May 31 between 10am and 1pm but he was told there was no footage at the centre and that he should rather visit the branch if he wanted to get a footage for that specific date.
Semosa said he has not followed up on the McDonald's footage yet. He was also still waiting to get information from Mnisi's cellphones to see where he was between May 31 and June 1.
Opposing bail, Semosa said the community was angry about the incident. And there are also people outside with placards saying he should not be released on bail.
He said should Mnisi be released, the community might take the law into its own hands and that he should not be granted bail for his own safety.
But Mnisi's lawyer, Khaeyo Kgokong, said Semora was the one who placed his client in a position where the community was now angry because he only relied on a witness who said she saw Mnisi and the victim together.
"You do not have any other reasons to place him in jail except for the feelings of the community," Kgokong said.
The case has been postponed to July 9 for continuation of bail.
