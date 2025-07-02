News

Gauteng health dept warns of fake door-to-door circumcision recruiters

02 July 2025 - 16:02
While most male circumcisions performed in the Eastern Cape are done in the traditional manner, there are also significant numbers of medical male circumcisions being conducted.
While most male circumcisions performed in the Eastern Cape are done in the traditional manner, there are also significant numbers of medical male circumcisions being conducted.
Image: Nasief Manie/Spotlight

The Gauteng health department has warned communities that no individual or organisation is authorised to conduct door-to-door recruitment for voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) on behalf of the department.

A viral video is circulating on social media, showing a woman allegedly recruiting boys for circumcision on behalf of an unidentified doctor in Tshwane.

The department said the VMMC procedure must be performed under safe, sterile and medically approved conditions.

“The safety and dignity of all residents is of paramount importance. Therefore, any individual or group found misrepresenting themselves as government officials or operating without authorisation will be reported to the SAPS and may face criminal charges.”

To prevent the spread of HIV and improve men’s health, the VMMC programme has been widely promoted in South Africa since 2010, targeting males aged 15 to 49.

According to the health department's Project 300k campaign report which covered the period from November 2020 to March 2021, more than 4.4-million men had been medically circumcised in South Africa by 2021.

The report highlighted that the highest number of VMMC procedures were recorded in the Eastern Cape with 43,349, followed by Gauteng with 28,687 and KwaZulu-Natal with 23,738. The Johannesburg health district, Buffalo City and Gert Sibande district municipality in Mpumalanga were among the top performers.

In Gauteng, the health department has contracted qualified service providers to offer VMMC services.

“These services are offered free of charge and are only performed at designated approved sites. The public is encouraged to contact their relevant district health officials to verify the legitimacy of those rendering VMMC services.”

The department urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious or unauthorised individuals conducting medical recruitment in their area.

TimesLIVE

33 boys saved from illegal initiation school

MEC worried over continued deaths of boys
News
1 year ago

Pepfar-funded organisations anxious about funding issues

The original grants of Pepfar-funded organisations that get funds through the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have been reinstated after a ...
News
4 months ago

67 boys rescued, 14 illegal initiation schools closed in North West

It is believed bogus principals of schools abducted them and demanded huge ransoms from parents.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer